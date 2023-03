CEC Recognizes Nykorak As MP From European Solidarity Instead Of Zabrodskyi

The Central Election Commission has recognized Iryna Nykorak as the elected Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the European Solidarity party instead of Mykhailo Zabrodskyi, who resigned.

The CEC has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, the Central Election Commission received a resolution of the Verkhovna Rada of March 20, which prematurely terminated the powers of MP Mykhailo Zabrodskyi in connection with his submission of an application for giving up his parliamentary powers.

Zabrodskyi was elected at the snap election of MPs on July 21, 2019 in the national multi-member constituency from the European Solidarity party.

The Commission considered this resolution and recognized Iryna Nykorak as an elected MP, as the next candidate in order, included in the election list of the European Solidarity party under No. 26.

35-year-old Nykorak in 2020 became a Member of the Kyiv City Council from the European Solidarity party.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 20, the Rada prematurely terminated the powers of the MP from the European Solidarity party faction Mykhailo Zabrodskyi.

MP Oleksii Honcharenko (European Solidarity) said that Zabrodskyi is planned to be appointed as a deputy of the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

In 2019, Zabrodskyi was elected as a MP from the European Solidarity party (No. 4 on the party list).