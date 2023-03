The National Bank has appointed Oksana Kovaliova as the Head of the NBU Board Office and Institutional Relations since March 27.

This is stated in the NBU message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Kovaliova's responsibility will include, in particular:

- development of institutional relations of the NBU with stakeholders;

- development of NBU interaction with the Office of the President of Ukraine, the Verkhovna Rada, the Cabinet of Ministers, other state authorities;

- organization and support of the NBU Board;

- organization, assistance and support of the interaction of the National Bank with the NBU Council;

- support of public communications and international relations with the participation of members of the NBU Board.

The Office of the NBU Board and institutional relations belong to the vertical subordination of the Common Block, which is curated by the Head of the National Bank Andrii Pyshnyi.

Since December 2022, Kovaliova worked at the National Bank as a manager of the NBU Board Office and acted as head of this division.

Before her appointment to the NBU, she worked as the main consultant of the main department of expert and analytical support for the Directorate for Economic Policy of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Since 2020, Kovaliova worked in the project office of reforms under the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.

She started her career in a bank with foreign capital - JSC Ukrsotsbank, has experience in JSC Oschadbank.

Kovaliova graduated from the Kharkiv Institute of Banking of the University of Banking of the NBU (Kyiv) and received a master's degree in banking.

She also graduated from Mykolas Romeris University (Vilnius, Lithuania) under the Financial Markets program, where she received a master's degree in economics.

Since 2018, she has been a post-graduate student of the Kharkiv National Automobile and Road University.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Tetiana Mosiichuk was appointed the Director of the Non-Bank Financial Services Market Supervision Department of the National Bank based on the results of the search and interviews of candidates with the Board of the National Bank from March 13.