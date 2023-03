Warsaw - Odesa Bus With 25 Passengers Turned Over In Khmelnytskyi Region

A Warsaw - Odesa bus, in the cabin of which there were 25 passengers, moved into a ditch and overturned in the Khmelnytskyi Region, now doctors are assisting injured passengers.

The press service of the police of the Khmelnytskyi Region has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that a traffic accident occurred on Tuesday in the Volochysk District of the Khmelnytskyi Region.

It was previously determined that the bus driver lost control and drove into a ditch, after which the vehicle overturned.

There were 25 passengers in the bus cabin, including two children.

"Currently, doctors are working with them, determining the severity of their injuries. The total number of injured will be known a little later," the report said.

Investigators of the department of investigation of crimes in the field of transport of the Investigative Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police and emergency workers are working at the scene.

