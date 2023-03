Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov demonstrated control of the British Challenger tank, which he announced the day before had arrived in Ukraine. Reznikov published the relevant video on his Twitter account on Tuesday, March 28.

“It was a pleasure to take the first Ukrainian Challenger 2 MBT for a spin. Such tanks, supplied by the United Kingdom, have recently arrived in our country. These fantastic machines will soon begin their combat missions. Thank you, Rishi Sunak, Ben Wallace, and the UK people,” the Minister of Defense noted.

Reznikov thanked Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Defense Minister Ben Wallace and the British people for strengthening the Ukrainian army.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 27, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced that Ukraine had received powerful armored vehicles from Western partners, including Challenger 2 tanks.

On March 27, the German publication Der Spiegel reported that Germany had delivered 18 Leopard 2 main battle tanks to the territory of Ukraine.

On March 20, the Norwegian Armed Forces announced that Ukraine had received 8 German Leopard 2 tanks and several support vehicles.