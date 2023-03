Judge Who Sentenced 3 Schoolboys To Probation Terms For Sexual Violence Against Schoolgirl Went On Sick Leave

Oksana Sofilkanych, the judge of the Volovetskyi District Court, who handed down the verdict regarding sexual violence against a 14-year-old girl, went on sick leave.

Ukrainian News Agency was informed about this in court.

"She is on sick leave," the court said.

Along with that, as reported to Ukrainian News Agency in the Verkhniovoritska village council, where the mother of two convicted teenagers works as an accountant, the woman went on vacation from March 27.

In addition, as reported in the High Council of Justice, members of the body will investigate complaints regarding the commission of a disciplinary offense by the judge of the Volovetskyi district court of the Zakarpattia Region Sofilkanych and the judge's notification of interference in her activities as a judge during the administration of justice.

The High Council of Justice also reported that they do not have the authority to interfere in the consideration of court cases by courts, to evaluate the evidence available in the case, to check the legality and reasonableness of court decisions in an extra-procedural way, and to comment on them.

Verification of the legality and reasonableness of the court decision belongs exclusively to the competence of the court of the highest instance, the court of appeal.

The High Council of Justice also does not have the right to initiate the issue of opening a disciplinary case on its own initiative based on reports published in the mass media about the presence of signs of disciplinary misconduct in the judge's actions.

"Any person has the right to file a complaint about the commission of a disciplinary offense by a judge (a disciplinary complaint) (Part 1 of Article 107 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Judicial System and the Status of Judges")," the High Council of Justice added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, after the verdict was announced to three minors for sexual violence against a minor, which took place in Zakarpattia, the case gained wide publicity. Back in 2021, Перший.com.ua published a video with the perpetrators and showed it to the victim's grandmother.

The Volovetskyi District Court sentenced three minors to two years' probation for sexual violence against a minor girl and ordered to compensate the victim UAH 60,000 each instead of sentencing to imprisonment for a term of 7 to 12 years.