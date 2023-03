Order On Mariupol Drama Theater Bombing Was Given By Zhytomyr Region Native Atroshchenko - Mayor’s Adviser An

Orders on the bombing of the drama theater, maternity hospital and children's hospital in Mariupol, Donetsk Region, were given by the 41-year-old commander of the military unit of the assault aviation regiment of the Russian Federation Sergey Atroshchenko, born in the city of Ovruch in the Zhytomyr Region.

Adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The number one killer of Mariupol residents has been established. The one who gave orders and controlled the bombing of the drama theater, maternity hospital and children's hospital," he wrote.

According to him, it was found that aircraft that dropped bombs on Mariupol took off from an airfield located on the outskirts of the city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Krasnodar Krai, Russia).

Andriushchenko noted that the Inform Napalm volunteer community released the data of the commander of the military unit, who gave orders to bombard the Ukrainian city.

According to the community, Atroshchenko holds the rank of colonel and is the commander of the 75387th military unit of the 960th assault aviation regiment of the Russian Federation, which is stationed at an airfield on the outskirts of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, located on the shore of the Sea of ​ ​ Azov.

Atroshchenko was born in Ukrainian Ovruch, later moved to Russian Lipetsk, then lived in Voronezh, after which for some time he was registered at the place of service in the 46451st military unit in the village of Hvardiiske in the occupied Crimea.

Currently, he rents housing in an elite house in Primorsko-Akhtarsk, near the embankment.

Inform Napalm noted that materials about Atroshchenko and his subordinates have already been transferred to the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August last year, the occupiers ordered to pour concrete over the remains of people who were killed in a drama theater in Mariupol as a result of an enemy bomb strike.

On March 16, 2022, Russian aircraft dropped two 500-kilogram aviation bombs on the drama theater building.

At the time of the strike, up to 1,000 civilians were in it.

The vast majority of them were women and children hiding from Russian shelling.

According to various estimates, between 300 and 700 people were killed during the strike there.