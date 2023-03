Russia Used Tear Gas Grenades Against AFU Troops In Maryinka Area And 3 Other Settlements

Russia used tear gas grenades against the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Maryinka area and 3 other settlements.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

During the past day, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the Avdiyivka and Maryinka directions in the direction of the settlements of Stepove, Avdiyivka, Sieverne, Pervomaiske, Nevelske and Maryinka.

"Used non-lethal aerosol tear gas grenades in the areas of Novokalynove, Lastochkyne, Pervomaiske and Maryinka settlements," the General Staff said.

The enemy shelled more than 10 settlements.

Among them are Novokalynove, Krasnohorivka, Stepove, Avdiyivka, Tonenke, Sieverne, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Maryinka and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk Region.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, during the past day, the enemy shelled the areas of Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Velyka Novosilka, and Vremivka settlements of the Donetsk Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupiers forbid the civilian population to move freely between settlements in the Horlivka district of the Donetsk Region and the Kakhovka district of the Kherson Region.

The enemy is storming Bohdanivka and Ivanivske near Bakhmut.