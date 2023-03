Russian Troops Shell Hospital In Kherson At Night, No Victims

On the night of Tuesday, March 28, Russian troops fired at a medical institution in Kherson, there are no victims.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Enemies beat mortars at a hospital located in the Dniprovskyi District of the city. Shells damaged the main building of the institution, knocked out almost all windows, mangled batteries and a heating system," the report said.

Currently, the Kherson Regional Emergency Rescue Service is working at the site of the shelling.

In addition, Russian artillery hit a building of Ukrposhta.

Civilians were not injured as a result of enemy attacks.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 26, the invaders fired 20 times at the territory of the Kherson Region, 4 people were injured.