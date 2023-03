Five Russian Z-STS Akhmat armored vehicles, traveling along the Crimean Bridge, did not reach the combat zone.

This is stated in the message of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On March 26, a convoy of five Z-STS vehicles of the 34th separate motorized rifle brigade drove along the Crimean Bridge in the direction of the occupied Crimea. However, according to official data, "exceeding the speed limit and not observing a safe distance while driving as part of a convoy" prevented them from reaching the end of their path. As a result, four out of five vehicles need significant repair," the report said.

According to the Defense Intelligence, the Akhmats went to the Kherson Region and had to complete the units of the occupiers operating in the Dnieper direction.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the Defense Intelligence, representatives of the "authorities" of the occupied Crimea and the Russian command sell real estate on the peninsula and take their families out of the Crimea.