There Will Be No Increased Mobilization In Ukraine Due To Russia’s Nuclear Weapons In Belarus - Venislavskyi

Ukraine will not intensify mobilization measures in case of placement of Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus. The representative of the President in the Verkhovna Rada, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Fedir Venislavskyi stated this on the Svoboda.Ranok air on Tuesday, March 28.

Venislavskyi noted that general mobilization continues in Ukraine, there is no need for its strengthening due to the intentions of the aggressor state to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus.

"Today, there is no need for a very sharp increase in the mobilization resource. Mobilization activities are carried out almost constantly at the request of the General Staff, which understands the number and which conscripts, which specialties our Armed Forces need," Venislavskyi emphasized.

According to him, additional forces and resources may be needed when Ukraine moves to a counteroffensive.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 27, the Member of Parliament, the head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction Davyd Arakhamia said that he does not rule out increased mobilization in Ukraine if the Russian Federation transfers nuclear weapons to Belarus.

On March 28, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced that the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is resorting to nuclear blackmail, as the Russian Federation is defeated on the battlefield in a conventional war.

It will be recalled that on March 25, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus and the imminent completion of the construction of a storage facility for them.