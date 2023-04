A contestant takes part in a match of metal cultural relics restorer during the national cultural relics industry vocational skills competition in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province. Photo by Xinhua/Li He.

A contestant takes part in a match of metal cultural relics restorer during the national cultural relics industry vocational skills competition in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province. Photo by Xinhua/Li He.

China has established 15 new national-level cultural industry demonstration zones, with the total number climbing to 34, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The newly-established zones are located in several provincial-level regions, including Tianjin, Hebei and Jiangsu.

According to the ministry, China will have around 50 such demonstration zones by the end of 2025.