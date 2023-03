Defeated on the battlefield in a conventional war, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin resorts to nuclear blackmail, said Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, on Radio Svoboda. This was stated in a message on the Facebook account of Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense on Tuesday, March 28.

Yusov noted that the aggressor state's plan to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus is a naphthalene instrument of nuclear blackmail that neither the United States nor the European Union will succumb to. According to him, there is currently no question of the transfer of nuclear weapons, this situation is being monitored, and the ruling regime of Belarus has time to think.

"Ukraine will continue the de-occupation of the territory; the European Union, the United States, the North Atlantic Alliance continue to strengthen the security of the democratic free world; response measures by both Ukraine and its partners are being worked out; in addition to the external factor, there is also a powerful internal factor - Russian society is beginning to ask more and more questions about the failed course of the war in Ukraine," Yusov said.

The slightest hint of the use of nuclear weapons will be the end of the regime and modern Russia in the political context, emphasized the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. Yusov said that explosions in the Russian Federation may continue until the war in Ukraine ends.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 25, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced the placement of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus and the imminent completion of the construction of a storage facility for them.

The US Department of Defense has said there is no indication that Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons.

On March 26, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksii Danilov, said that Russia had taken Belarus as a nuclear hostage.