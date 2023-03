Russia has sent its best units to capture Bakhmut.

This follows from a statement by Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Oleksandr Syrskyi, posted on Telegram, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Now the enemy has thrown all his best units in order to achieve victory. Our task is to destroy as many enemies as possible so that they die and create the conditions for it to be possible to go on the offensive. We must put an end to those units that are in front of you," Syrskyi addressed the defenders of Bakhmut.

According to him, the Russians are trying to concentrate their main efforts on the Bakhmut direction.

"The key to the success of each commander is his constant work in subordinate units. This allows them to be effectively applied on the battlefield and timely completion of assigned combat tasks. During my stay in the troops, together with the commanders, we agree on plans that will have a real result not on the map, and on the battlefield. When the enemy is outnumbered, to be side by side with my soldiers is a matter of honor for me. Thanks to the heroism and professionalism of our soldiers, skillful and coordinated actions, effective use of maneuver and weapon capabilities, we hold the fortress of Bakhmut despite to different terms and forecasts," Syrskyi said.

He emphasized that today the main task of the AFU is to exhaust the overwhelming forces of the enemy and inflict heavy losses on it.

This will make it possible to create the necessary conditions that will facilitate the liberation of Ukrainian land and speed up the victory of Ukraine.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Bakhmut is currently in the most intense phase of fighting.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published a video of the work of artillerymen to destroy the Russian invaders in the Bakhmut direction of the Donetsk region.

Syrskyi previously stated that the Wagner fighters are being exhausted in Bakhmut and the AFU want to use this for a counteroffensive.