Occupiers forbid the civilian population to move freely between settlements in the Horlivka District of the Donetsk Region and the Kakhovka District of the Kherson Region.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Russian occupiers continue to strengthen regime measures in the temporarily occupied territories. Recently, there has been a trend of introducing restrictions on the free movement of Ukrainian citizens between populated areas. In particular, in the Horlivka District of the Donetsk Region and the Kakhovsky District of the Kherson Region, some individual settlements cannot be entered without local registration," the General Staff noted.

The enemy is in defense in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions.

On March 27, the enemy shelled the settlements of Vilne Pole, Novosilka, and Novopil in the Donetsk Region; Poltavka, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Bilohoriya, and Novodanylivka in the Zaporizhzhia Region; and Kherson, Kozatske, and Antonivka.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the enemy is storming Bohdanivka and Ivanivske near Bakhmut.

Ukrainian defenders also hold positions in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Ozarianivka settlements.

Overnight into Wednesday, March 28, the Russian Army launched 15 Shahed-136 type attack UAVs over the territory of Ukraine. Fourteen of them were destroyed by air defense forces.