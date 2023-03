The enemy is storming Bohdanivka and Ivanovske settlements near Bakhmut.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy continues its assault on the city of Bakhmut, which is held by our defenders, as well as in the Bohdanivka and Ivanivka Districts of the Donetsk Region," the General Staff reported.

Over the past day, the enemy shelled more than 20 settlements, including Orihovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Stupochki, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Ozaryanivka, Sieverne, and Toretsk.

On the Avdiyivka and Maryinsk directions, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the direction of the settlements of Novobakhmutivka, Novokalynove, Avdiyivka, Sieverne, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, and Mariyinka.

Over 15 settlements, in particular, Paraskoviyivka, Novokalynove, Krasnohorivka, Kamiyanka, Avdiyivka, Sieverne, Pervomaiske, and Mariyinka of the Donetsk Region, were subjected to numerous enemy shelling.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into Wednesday, March 28, the Russian army launched 15 Shahed-136 type attack UAVs over the territory of Ukraine. Fourteen of them were destroyed by air defense forces.

Commander of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, noted that the most intense phase of fighting is now in Bakhmut.