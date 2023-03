RF launch 15 Shaheds across Ukraine, AFU Air Defense downs most of them

Overnight into Wednesday, March 28, the Russian Army launched 15 Shahed-136 type attack UAVs over the territory of Ukraine. Fourteen of them were destroyed by air defense forces.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

In addition, the Ukrainian military shot down five enemy reconnaissance UAVs of various types last day.

Also, over the past day, the AFU Air Force has struck nine strikes on areas where the occupying personnel is concentrated, as well as one on an anti-aircraft missile complex.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into March 27, Head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, advised Ukrainians not to ignore the air warning signals looming over Ukraine.

On March 26, a briefing by the British Ministry of Defense said that the aggressor state Russia had probably begun to receive a regular supply of a small number of Iranian Shahed drones.

On March 26, the State Border Service reported that border guards shot down eight drones of the Russian occupiers in three days; one of the UAVs was carrying a K-51 tear gas grenade.

On the evening of March 17, air defense forces destroyed 11 of the 16 Shaheds launched by the Russians.