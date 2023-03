AFU Repel More Than 40 Occupiers’ Attacks In Kharkiv, Luhansk And Donetsk Regions In A Day

Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine during the day repelled more than 40 attacks by Russian occupiers on front lines in the Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk Regions. It was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Kharkiv Region, the invaders conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of ​ ​ the settlement of Synkivka.

In the Luhansk Region, the Ukrainian military repelled enemy attacks near Bilohorivka, the fighting in the area of ​ ​ which has been going on for several months.

In the Donetsk Region, the invaders continue to try to capture Bakhmut, where street battles continue, as well as surround Avdiivka.

During the day, the Defense Forces repelled attacks in the area of ​ ​ Ivanivske, Novokalynove, Stepove, Avdiivka, Sievierne, Pervomaiske, Nevelske and Mariinka.

During the day, the invaders launched 10 missile and 7 air strikes, as well as carried out at least 15 attacks using multiple rocket launchers (MLRS) of various types.

During the day, with mortars, tanks and artillery of various types, the invaders fired on areas of almost 70 settlements along the entire front line.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today, March 27, the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that in Bakhmut there is now the greatest intensity of fighting.

We also reported that today President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the positions of the Defense Forces in the Zaporizhzhia Region, and also met with the military.