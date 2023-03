The Cabinet of Ministers has dismissed Dmytro Klimenkov, first deputy chairman of the State Property Fund (SPF).

This is stated in the message of the SPF, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Klimenkov served as the first deputy chairman of the SPF since September 2022.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 21, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed the deputy heads of the State Property Fund Yulia Belova and Yana Matieva.

On September 7, the Verkhovna Rada appointed a member of parliament from the Holos faction Rustem Umerov as the chairman of the State Property Fund.