The Ministry of Economy has appointed Mykola Tkachenko as the director general of the Prozorro state enterprise.

The Prozorro press service has said this in a statement on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Previously, Tkachenko held senior positions in the IT divisions of PBH Kovalska LLC, Astarta-Kyiv LLC, Kyivstar PrJSC.

"The key tasks of the new head of the Prozorro SE in this position include: the development of electronic tools in the Prozorro system, as well as the expansion of its capabilities to ensure transparent reconstruction of Ukraine," the statement said.

At the same time, Natalia Shymko, acting director of the Prozorro SE since November 2022, remains as a Deputy Director of the company.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November, Vasyl Zadvornyi, Director General of the Prozorro state enterprise, quit.