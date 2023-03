Arakhamia Threatens With Increased Mobilization In Ukraine If Russia Transfers Nuclear Weapons To Belarus

The Member of Parliament, the head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction Davyd Arakhamia did not rule out increased mobilization in Ukraine if the Russian Federation transfers nuclear weapons to Belarus.

He announced this on the air of the Sky news TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that Ukraine should be ready for Russia to transfer nuclear weapons to Belarus.

According to Arakhamia, such actions of the Russian Federation may lead to the opening of a second front.

In such a case, as the MP noted, additional mobilization may be announced in Ukraine.

"We will have to strengthen mobilization and recruit even more people into the army, we need to form eight more brigades to control the border with Belarus," the MP said.

He added that fortunately for "this area and the terrain are like swamps, so it will be difficult to attack."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Ukraine cannot, like Russia, "drive people with sticks" into war.

The Verkhovna Rada extended the period of martial law and general mobilization from February 19 for 90 days, i.e. until May 20.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov stated that planned mobilization is taking place in Ukraine, because it is necessary to restore the losses, because both men and women die in the war, but there is no such "wow" as in Russia.