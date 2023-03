Germany delivered all 18 Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine, which it promised to transfer to confront the Russian invasion. It is reported by Der Spiegel.

Also, according to Der Spiegel, Ukraine received about 40 Marder IFVs from Germany.

Earlier, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that in March Ukraine would receive 21 Leopard 2 tanks in the A6 modification. According to him, 18 tanks will be sent from Germany, three more from Portugal.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 5, 2023, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that his country would transfer the Marder IFVs to Ukraine. The Ukrainian military was promised 40 combat vehicles.

In mid-February, Bundeswehr Inspector General Eberhard Zorn said that Ukraine would receive the Marder IFVs in March 2023.

Germany was also the first to promise to arrest Putin.