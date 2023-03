President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi met in Zaporizhzhia and discussed the safety of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Region).

Grossi announced this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I met Zelenskyy today in Zaporizhzhya City & had a rich exchange on the protection of the Zaporizhzhya NPP and its staff. I reiterated the full support of the IAEA to Ukraine’s nuclear facilities," he wrote.

Grossi also said that Zelenskyy showed him recent damage to the dam of the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant, which is an integral part of the nuclear safety system of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

The IAEA Director General noted that he decided to visit the Zaporizhzhia NPP, leading the agency's delegation to rotate personnel who are at the NPP in order to assess the situation on nuclear safety and safety at the site with his own eyes.

He added that he would continue his efforts to protect the nuclear plant during the military conflict.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy on Monday, March 27, visited the forward positions of Ukrainian troops in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

Since September 2022, the IAEA mission has been operating at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP.

On March 2, a rotation of IAEA inspectors took place at the station.

It was supposed to be held in early February, but the invaders blocked the rotation.

On January 16, the IAEA permanent mission began work at the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant Mykolaiv Region).