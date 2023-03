President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited the frontline positions of Ukrainian troops in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

This is stated in the message of the Office of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During a working trip to the Zaporizhzhia Region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the frontline positions of the Ukrainian military. The head of state talked with the servicemen and thanked them for defending Ukraine," the message said.

The President was informed about the operational situation in the relevant areas of the front, the provision of ammunition and equipment.

"I have the honor today to be here and thank you for defending our state, all of us, our sovereignty, our cities, our children," Zelenskyy said.

The President wished the military health, and all Ukrainians victory.

Zelenskyy also presented state awards to military personnel.

The military gave the President a coin, which is a symbol of military brotherhood.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 22, Zelenskyy visited the advanced positions in the Donetsk Region and awarded the defenders of Bakhmut.

On March 22, the President also visited the Kharkiv Region, where, in particular, he held a coordination meeting on the current security situation in the region.

On March 23, Zelenskyy in the Kherson Region got acquainted with the restoration of the destroyed infrastructure.