Enemy Shells Center Of Slovyansk. Cars Caught Fire, And Departmental Building Destroyed Due To Explosion

In the afternoon of March 27, the Russian occupiers shelled the center of Slovyansk. It is known about the injured and the killed.

Andrii Yermak, adviser to the President's Office, showed a video of the consequences of the shelling.

The departmental building was hit. Cars are burning in front of it. Private houses opposite were also damaged.

Debris analysis is ongoing. All services are working on the spot, the victims are being assisted. At least 25 victims are known. However, their number may increase.

Rescuers have already managed to extinguish the burning cars.

According to the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, administrative and office buildings, 5 high-rise buildings and 7 private buildings were destroyed in Slovyansk. And the occupiers shelled the town at approximately 10:30 a.m. with two S-300 missiles.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 10 settlements in the Donetsk Region were under shelling by the occupiers during the past day.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Ukrainian defenders repelled more than 50 enemy attacks in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Maryinka directions, where the enemy is advancing.