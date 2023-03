Explosion Rang Out In Mariupol This Morning, Car Of One Of Commanders Of Occupiers Blown Up

An explosion rang out in the temporarily occupied Mariupol around 8:07 a.m. According to preliminary information, the car of one of the commanders of the occupiers was blown up. This was reported by the Mariupol City Council.

So, the explosion went off in the area of the Bakhchyvandzhy market (Prymorskyi district, Budivelnykiv Avenue), where the car of one of the commanders of the occupiers had previously exploded.

"The Mariupol resistance struck in occupied Mariupol, blowing up the car of one of the top military officers. Details later," said Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boichenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, several explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Melitopol this morning. Hits happened near enemy barracks.

Meanwhile, in the temporarily occupied Mariupol, the Russians resumed the operation of the sea port. The first ships with cargo from the Russian Federation have already arrived there.

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine does not have evidence that the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin really visited the occupied Mariupol of the Donetsk Region.

It will be recalled that on March 19, the Kremlin published footage of Putin's alleged visit to Mariupol. In the video shown, the Russian dictator is allegedly in close contact with alleged local residents, which is extremely uncharacteristic of him.