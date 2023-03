Russia Keeps 7 Ships On Combat Duty In Black Sea, Of Which 1 Missile Carrier - Navy

Russia keeps 7 ships on combat duty in the Black Sea, including 1 carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of 4 missiles.

The command of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Black Sea there are 7 enemy ships on combat duty, of which 1 carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles, a total salvo - up to 4 missiles; in the Sea of ​ ​ Azov - 2 enemy ships; in the Mediterranean Sea - up to 7 enemy ships, of which 3 carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles, a total salvo - up to 20 missiles," the report said.

During the day, in the interests of Russia, along the Kerch-Yenikal Strait the following passed:

- to the Sea of ​ ​ Azov - 24 vessels, of which 3 vessels continued to move in the direction of the Bosphorus Strait;

- 38 ships to the Black Sea, of which 12 ships continued towards the Bosphorus Strait.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the invaders, using air, surface, underwater missile carriers and Shahed kamikaze drones, are trying to disperse the Ukrainian air defense forces.