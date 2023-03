During the past day, March 26, 10 settlements of the Donetsk Region were under shelling of the invaders, 1 person was killed and 2 were wounded.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko and the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Donetsk Region have announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On March 26, the Russians killed 1 resident of the Donetsk Region - in Krasnohorivka. Another 2 people in the region were wounded," Kyrylenko wrote in a Telegram channel.

Police recorded 19 strikes in the Donetsk Region.

"During the day, the occupying troops of Russia attacked 10 settlements. Under enemy fire were the towns of Avdiivka, Kurakhove, Chasiv Yar, Krasnohorivka, the village of Velyka Novosilka, Pivnichne, New York, Ocheretyne, the villages of Druzhba and Karlivka," the National Police said.

The invaders used aviation, Grad multiple rocket launchers, artillery and mortars against civilians.

As a result of enemy fire, 10 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged - 6 residential buildings, a kindergarten, a courthouse, and shops.

Avdiivka faced six airstrikes, shelling from Grads and artillery per day.

An apartment building and infrastructure were damaged; no information was received regarding the victims.

As a result of artillery shelling, 1 person was killed in Krasnohorivka.

1 resident of Bakhmut and 1 - of Pivnichne were wounded.

The police and the SSU opened criminal proceedings under Article 448 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 24, nine settlements of the Donetsk Region were under fire, two people were killed, and three more were wounded.