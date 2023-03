MP Kolesnyk Fined UAH 44,000 For Not Declaring 2 Apartments And Car, But Released From Punishment

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) fined the Member of Parliament, Hanna Kolesnyk (Servant of the People), UAH 44,000 for not declaring 2 apartments in Kyiv and a car, but released her from punishment due to the expiration of the statute of limitations.

The court announced such a verdict on March 24, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The panel of judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court found the MP’s guilty of committing a criminal offense provided for in Part 1 of Article 366-2 (declaration of unreliable information) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (as amended by the Law of Ukraine dated December 04, 2020 No. 1074-IX).

The HACC imposed a penalty in the form of a fine in the amount of UAH 44,200 with deprivation of the right to hold positions related to the performance of the functions of a government representative in state authorities for a period of 1 year.

On the basis of Paragraph 1, Part 1 of Article 49, Part 5 of Article 74 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, in connection with the expiration of the statute of limitations, Kolesnyk was released from punishment under the indictment.

The verdict can be challenged in an appeal procedure within 30 days from the day of its pronouncement by filing an appeal to the Appeals Chamber of the HACC.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office served the Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction, Hanna Kolesnyk, with suspicion of not declaring two apartments in Kyiv, a car she used, and other property worth a total of UAH 4.4 million.

MP from the Servant of the People Hanna Kolesnyk was threatened with: a fine, community service or restriction of freedom for declaring unreliable data.