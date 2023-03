In Bakhmut Currently Is The Most Intense Phase Of Fighting - Syrskyi

In Bakhmut currently is the most intense phase of fighting.

This was announced by the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Syrskyi visited the hottest spots of the Bakhmut direction.

Directly in the area of the execution of combat tasks by Ukrainian defenders, Syrskyi assessed the situation and took a number of measures to solve problematic issues that prevent effective execution of combat tasks.

The commander made a number of operational decisions aimed at strengthening our capabilities to deter and inflict damage on the enemy.

"The most intense phase of the battles for Bakhmut continues. The situation is steadily difficult. The enemy suffers significant losses in human resources, weapons and military equipment, but continues to conduct offensive actions. Our defenders in extremely difficult conditions heroically restrain the enemy's onslaught and leave no chance for the enemy to realize its plans," Syrskyi said.

According to the commander, the defense of Bakhmut is due to military necessity and is based on the competent use of the town's defensive capabilities, erected fortifications and equipped fire structures.

"The courage and heroism of our soldiers, combined with the skillful use of weapons, the use of maneuvering forces and means, made it possible to conduct the defense of the town beyond all deadlines and forecasts. We are calculating all possible options for the development of events, and will act adequately to the current situation," Syrskyi emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that the difficult situation in the Bakhmut direction "manages to be stabilized."

Syrskyi said that Wagner mercenaries are exhaling in Bakhmut, the Armed Forces of Ukraine want to use this for a counteroffensive.