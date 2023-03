Over the past day, on March 26, about 100 killed Russian occupiers were brought to the local morgue of the temporarily occupied Troitske of the Luhansk Region. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

In addition, about 140 seriously injured occupiers arrived for treatment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kupyansk and Lyman directions are the second most tense section of the front and are the leader in terms of the number of enemy shelling from artillery and other attack systems. Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesman for the Eastern Group of Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, spoke about the situation at the front in this area.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Ukrainian defenders repelled more than 50 enemy attacks in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Maryinka directions, where the enemy is advancing.