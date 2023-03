Prosecutor's Office Will Appeal Suspended Sentence To 3 Schoolboys For Sexual Violence Of Classmate In Zakarpa

The prosecutor's office will appeal the suspended sentence for three school students from Zakarpattia for sexual violence against a classmate.

This was reported in the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The prosecutor's office is preparing an appeal against the court verdict regarding sexual violence against a minor," the PGO reported.

On March 16, the Volovetskyi District Court of the Zakarpattia Region issued a verdict in criminal proceedings against three minors for committing sexual violence against a minor.

Currently, the sentence, in accordance with the requirements of the Criminal Procedure Code, has not entered into force.

The prosecutor's office will appeal the verdict in accordance with the procedure established by law.

The prosecutor's office will take all measures to protect the rights of the victim and ensure the fair and inevitable punishment of those guilty of the crime.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets took personal control over a high-profile case of sexual violence against a minor by three teenagers in Zakarpattia. In particular, his representative visited the village of Verkhni Vorota.

The Volovetskyi District Court sentenced three minors to two years' probation for sexual violence against a minor girl and ordered to compensate the victim UAH 60,000 each instead of sentencing to imprisonment for a term from 7 to 12 years.