On March 26, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled more than 60 enemy attacks in five directions.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU posted on Facebook.

On March 26, the enemy conducted two missiles and 23 airstrikes and fired 38 rockets using MLRSes at our troops' positions and the civilian infrastructure of populated areas.

The occupiers are concentrating on conducting offensive actions in the Kupiyansk, Lyman, Bakhmutske, Avdiyivka, and Mariyinka directions. Our soldiers repelled more than 60 enemy attacks.

In the Volyn, Polis, Siversk, and Slobozhanskyi directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of the formation of offensive groups have been detected. In the territory of the Republic of Belarus, measures of combat training of units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation are ongoing. The enemy continues to maintain a military presence in the border areas of the Kursk and Belgorod Oblasts.

During the past day, the enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Novovasylivka, Ukrayinske, Seredyna-Buda, Bachivsk, Esman, Atynske, Bilopillia, Volfine, Myropilske, and Pokrovka of the Sumy Region. In the Kharkiv Region, over 15 districts of settlements were affected by the fire. Among them were Lobanivka, Mali Prokhody, Lyptsi, Strelecha, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Milove, Petro-Ivanivka, and Ridkodub.

In the Kupiyansk and Lyman directions during the day, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near Synkivka, Bilohorivka, and Vesele. The enemy carried out artillery shelling in the Kupiyansk and Tabayivka settlements of the Kharkiv Region; Stelmakhivka, Makiyivka, Nevske, Dibrova, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region; as well as Kolodiazi, Siversk, Spirne, and Vyimka in the Donetsk Region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy continues its assault on the city of Bakhmut, held by our defenders and in the Bohdanivka and Ivanivka Districts of the Donetsk Region. The enemy shelled more than 20 settlements. Among them were Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Ozarianivka, Sieverne, and Toretsk.

On the Avdiyivka and Mariyinka directions, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the direction of the settlements of Novobakhmutivka, Novokalynove, Avdiyivka, Sieverne, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, and Mariyinka. More than 15 settlements, in particular, Paraskoviyivka, Novokalynove, Krasnohorivka, Kamiyanka, Avdiyivka, Sieverne, Pervomaiske, and Mariyinka of the Donetsk Region, were subjected to numerous enemy shelling.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, and Velyka Novosilka settlements in the Donetsk Region.

The enemy continues its defense in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions. The enemy shelled more than 30 settlements, particularly Olhivske, Chervone, Charivne, and Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia Region; Respublikanets, Odradokamiyanka, Tomaryne, Novosilka, Olhivka, and Sadove of the Kherson Region; and the city of Kherson.

Last day, Ukrainian aviation conducted three strikes on areas where the occupiers were concentrated.

In addition, units of missile troops and artillery hit the command post, four areas of concentration of enemy manpower, weapons, and military equipment, a radio-electronic warfare station, and an enemy ammunition depot.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on March 25, the Defense Forces destroyed 15 Russian tanks, 15 armored fighting vehicles, and eight artillery systems and eliminated 660 occupiers.