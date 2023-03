The United States has not yet seen any signs that the Russian Federation is moving nuclear weapons to Belarus.

This was announced on Sunday, March 26, by the spokesman of the National Security Council, John Kirby, on CBS.

"We have not seen any signs that he (Vladimir Putin - editor's note) has followed through on this promise or moved any nuclear weapons," he said.

In addition, Kirby added that there was also no indication that the Russian president had any intention of using nuclear weapons inside Ukraine.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Moscow and Minsk agreed to deploy tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus. According to Putin, the reason for such a step was the statement of Great Britain about the supply of ammunition with depleted uranium to Ukraine.

The Pentagon said it saw no reason to adjust its strategic nuclear posture and no signs that Russia was preparing to use nuclear weapons.

The EU also commented on Putin's statement about nuclear weapons in Belarus.

Meanwhile, Ukraine urged Belarus not to deploy Russian nuclear weapons.