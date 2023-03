Several explosions ring out in Melitopol this morning, building with enemy security forces damaged – mayor

On the morning of March 27, several explosions rang out in the temporarily occupied Melitopol. They occurred near enemy barracks.

This was announced by Melitopol City Mayor Ivan Fedorov.

"Nothing is happening" to the occupiers in Melitopol. Several explosions have already been heard in the city. We are finding out what the enemy is up to this time. We are waiting for good news from the Armed Forces," Fedorov wrote.

He later added that the explosions occurred near the Joker Cafe and enemy barracks.

"Morning weather in the temporarily occupied Melitopol: thunderous explosions in the neighborhood near the Joker Cafe and enemy barracks," the message reads.

It became known that the building captured by the occupiers, where enemy forces were located, was "damaged."

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the morning of March 23, an explosion rang out in the temporarily occupied Melitopol, during which police officer-collaborator Serhii Skovyrko was injured.

Earlier, on March 14, in the center of temporarily occupied Melitopol, a car carrying collaborator Ivan Tkach, who died while being transported to a local hospital, was blown up.