The Cabinet of Ministers has canceled auctions for the sale of crude oil, gas condensate, and liquefied gas.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Energy, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to the report, the government at its meeting approved the draft resolution entitled On Amending And Recognizing As Invalid Certain Governmental Resolutions developed by the Ministry of Energy.

"It amends a number of government resolutions with the aim of bringing them into line with the laws of Ukraine On Oil And Gas and On Amendments To Legislative Acts Of Ukraine On Improving Legislation In The Field Of Subsoil Use dated December 1, 2022. In particular, the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers 570 dated October 16, 2014, On Organization And Conduct Of Exchange Auctions For Sale Of Crude Oil, Gas Condensate Of Own Production And Liquefied Gas was declared invalid, and corresponding changes were made to the Regulation on the Ministry of Energy," the statement says.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in 2020, the Cabinet of Ministers authorized the Ministry of Energy to form the composition of the auction committee for the sale of oil and liquefied gas.