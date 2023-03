An unknown drone crashed in the town of Kireyevsk, Tula Oblast of the aggressor state. Russian Telegram channels reported this on Sunday, March 26.

They write that as a result of the fall of an unknown UAV, the windows of houses were broken and a huge gap was formed at the place where the drone fell.

The authorities of the Tula Oblast also commented on the explosion and reported that three residential buildings were damaged and three people were injured: "There is no threat to the safety of the population," the report said.

Local residents publish the consequences of the fall of an unknown flying object.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, residents of Moscow and the Moscow Oblast are increasingly complaining about drone flights.

In Moscow, they began to actively cut down forests and park areas in order to place air defense systems there.

We will remind, in January 2023, an anti-aircraft missile complex was installed on the roof of the building of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation in Moscow.