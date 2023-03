More than 500 civilians of Melitopol are currently in the torture chambers of the Russian occupiers, and for the words "Glory to Ukraine" and any expression of a pro-Ukrainian position, the invaders fine for 30,000 or put "in the basement". Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of the temporarily captured Melitopol of the Zaporizhzhia Region, told about this on Sunday, March 26, on the air of the national telethon.

Fedorov noted that the Russian invaders are intensifying terror against the civilian population under occupation. According to him, more than 500 civilians of Melitopol are currently in the torture chambers of the Rashists, and thousands of other residents live as if in prison.

"After each explosion, the occupiers strengthen filtering measures, set up courts: for the words "Glory to Ukraine" and any other expression of the pro-Ukrainian position, they fine for 30,000 or put "in the basement", films are made of prisoners about "confessions of sabotage" for Russian mass media, lock people at home so that they do not see the movement of Russian military equipment," said the mayor of Melitopol.

Despite the introduction of new batches of the military and punitive bodies of the Russian Federation to the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia Region, residents do not stop their resistance, Fedorov emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 23, the mayor of the temporarily occupied Melitopol of the Zaporizhzhia Region, Ivan Fedorov, said that the Russian occupiers had brought another batch of future cannon fodder to the Zaporizhzhia direction.

Also, Russia is trying to cover the losses of its troops at the expense of mercenaries from other countries, in particular, from Angola and Belarus.

At the same time, during the past day, March 25, the Defense Forces destroyed 15 Russian tanks, 15 armored combat vehicles, 8 artillery systems, and also eliminated 660 invaders.