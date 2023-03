Ukraine appeals to the Belarusian society to prevent the implementation of criminal intentions regarding the deployment of nuclear weapons of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation on the territory of Belarus, as this contradicts its obligations under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. This was stated in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on Sunday, March 26.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs notes that the latest statements by the Russian Federation regarding the intention to deploy tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus are another provocative step by the criminal Putin regime, which undermines the principles of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, the architecture of nuclear disarmament and the international security system as a whole. In addition, nuclear blackmail takes place under conditions of aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine, which is accompanied by terrible crimes against humanity and war crimes, despite the inability of the aggressor state to win on the battlefield.

"Ukraine appeals to the Belarusian society to prevent the realization of criminal intentions regarding the deployment of nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus in violation of its obligations under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, which will further turn this country into a hostage of the Kremlin and have catastrophic consequences for its future. We appeal to the states of the Group of Seven and the European Union to warn the Belarusian authorities about the far-reaching consequences for Belarus, in case of its agreement to accept tactical nuclear weapons from Russia on its territory," the statement said.

Ukraine expects effective actions from Great Britain, China, the United States and France, in particular as permanent members of the UN Security Council, in countering the nuclear blackmail of the Kremlin and demands the immediate convening of an extraordinary meeting of the UN Security Council.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 25, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced the placement of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus and the imminent completion of the construction of a storage facility for them.

The US Department of Defense has said there is no indication that Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons.

On March 26, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksiy Danilov, said that Russia had taken Belarus as a nuclear hostage.