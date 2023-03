As a result of the detonation of an enemy sea mine, a country house in the village of Sychavka of the Yuzhnenska territorial community of the Odesa district was damaged. The spokesman of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Serhii Bratchuk announced this on his Telegram channel on Sunday, March 26.

Bratchuk noted that there were no deaths or injuries as a result of the detonation. The Odesa Region reports that the mine detonated after hitting the coastal structures of one of the resting places and bases for small watercraft. As a result of the explosion, several buildings were damaged, but there were no people there and no one was injured only due to the restriction of access to the object.

The spokesman of the Odesa Regional Military Administration reminded about compliance with mine and explosive safety rules.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 11, the press service of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the neutralization of a drifting anti-ship mine that sailed to the shores of Odesa.

In Odesa, on November 6, during a storm, an anchor sea mine was thrown onto one of Odesa's beaches.

On September 8, an anti-ship mine hit the coast during a storm in Odesa district of the region.