Over the course of three days, the border guards neutralized 8 enemy drones that were trying to conduct reconnaissance of the positions of the Defense Forces and drop ammunition there. The State Border Guard Service notes that one of the UAVs had a release system with an aerosol K-51 tear gas grenade.

"One of the UAVs shot down by fighters of the Luhansk border detachment contained a release system with a K-51 aerosol tear gas grenade. These munitions spray a substance that affects the respiratory tract," the post said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, over the past day, March 25, the Defense Forces destroyed 15 Russian tanks, 15 armored fighting vehicles, 8 artillery systems, and also eliminated 660 occupiers.

Aviation of the Defense Forces during the day made 11 strikes on areas where the invaders were concentrated. Also, Ukrainian defenders shot down enemy UAVs of the Orlan-10 and Supercam types.

At the same time, in the report of the British Ministry of Defense, it is said that the aggressor state Russia probably began to receive a regular supply of a small number of Iranian Shahed drones.