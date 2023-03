The placement of tactical nuclear weapons of the aggressor state in Belarus, as stated by the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, is the Kremlin taking Belarus as a nuclear hostage. Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksii Danilov wrote about this on Twitter on Sunday, March 26.

"Putin's statement about the placement of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus is a step towards the internal destabilization of the country - it maximizes the level of negative perception and public rejection of Russia and Putin in the Belarusian society," the NSDC Secretary noted.

According to him, the statements of the Russian dictator indicate that the Kremlin has taken Belarus as a nuclear hostage.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 25, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced the placement of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus and the imminent completion of the construction of a storage facility for them.

The US Department of Defense has said there is no indication that Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons.

It will be recalled that on February 28, it became known that the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed a law according to which the Russian Federation ceases to participate in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty.