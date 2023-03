AFU Destroy 15 Enemy Tanks And Another 15 Armored Combat Vehicles Over Day, And Eliminate 660 Invaders. Genera

Over the past day, March 25, the Defense Forces destroyed 15 Russian tanks, 15 armored combat vehicles, 8 artillery systems, and also eliminated 660 invaders. This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to March 26, 2023 approximately amounted to:

personnel - about 170,550 (+660) persons were liquidated,

tanks - 3,595 (+15) units,

armored combat vehicles - 6,947 (+15) units,

artillery systems - 2,631 (+8) units,

MLRS - 522 (+2) units,

air defense systems - 277 (+1) units,

aircraft - 305 (+0) units,

helicopters - 291 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 2,216 (+2),

cruise missiles - 911 (+0),

ships/boats - 18 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 5,486 (+3) units,

special equipment - 282 (+3).

It is noted that the data is being refined.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, army aviation, despite the powerful countermeasures of the enemy's air defense system, continuously inflicts significant losses on the enemy. The video of the combat work of the Ukrainian aviation was published by the Commander of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Meanwhile, the Air Force of the Defense Forces made 11 strikes on the areas where the invaders were concentrated during the day. Also, Ukrainian defenders shot down enemy UAVs of the Orlan-10 and Supercam types.