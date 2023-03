The aggressor state, the Russian Federation, has probably begun to receive a regular supply of a small number of Iranian Shahed drones.

This is stated in the summary of the British Ministry of Defense.

It is indicated that since the beginning of March 2023, Russia has probably launched at least 71 attack unmanned aerial vehicles of the Shahed series of Iranian development at targets in Ukraine.

"These attacks followed a two-week pause in drone attacks in late February 2023. Russia likely began receiving regular deliveries of a small number of Shahed UAVs," the report said.

In addition, the department reported that Russia is likely to launch Shaheds from two directions: from the Krasnodar Krai in the east and from the Bryansk Oblast in the northeast.

It is noted that this allows Russia to flexibly strike across a wide sector of Ukraine, and also reduces flight time to targets in northern Ukraine. Presumably, this may also be a further attempt to stretch Ukrainian air defense.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of March 24, the Russian occupation army attacked Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk Region) with drones. There were no killed or wounded.

Meanwhile, over the past day, March 25, Ukrainian defenders shot down enemy UAVs of the Orlan-10 and Supercam type.