Occupiers Launched Missile Attack On Kramatorsk At Night, And In Morning They Shelled Avdiyivka Again - Region

On the night of March 26, the Russian occupying army launched a missile attack on Kramatorsk, and also shelled Avdiyivka at night and in the morning, using cluster munitions. Two residents of the Donetsk Region were killed in the Horlivka direction.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko in Telegram.

"Around midnight, the Russians launched a missile attack on Kramatorsk - they aimed at the industrial zone. According to operational information, there were no casualties," Kyrylenko said.

Meanwhile, intensive shelling of Avdiyivka from artillery and Grads continued in the Donetsk direction at night and in the morning. In particular, with the use of cluster ammunition. Shells hit the territory of 4 streets and Avdiyivka Coke Plant.

Also, two two-story houses in Hostre and a private house in Kurakhove were damaged in the Kurakhiv community.

In addition, one person was killed in the town of Chasiv Yar in the Horlivka direction, and another person was killed in Pivnichne of the Toretsk community. In the Kostiantynivka community, 2 summer houses in Kostiantynivka and several houses in Predtechyne were damaged.

Kyrylenko reported that 15 houses in Zvanivka and 5 houses in Pereyizne were damaged in the Lysychansk direction in the Zvanivska community. In Siversk, the railway station building and several nearby private houses were damaged.

"In just one day, the Russians killed 2 residents of the Donetsk Region, wounded 1 more," Kyrylenko added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 24, in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Region, as a result of a Russian rocket hitting the building, where the point of invincibility was operating, three people were killed and two more were injured.

Meanwhile, the Russian occupying army continues its attempts to attack in the Avdiyivka direction, but without success. Instead, the enemy has a noticeable lack of equipment, ammunition, as well as a low morale and psychological state.