Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi will visit Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (Zaporizhzhia NPP) next week.

This was reported by the IAEA press service.

"I decided to go to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant again to see with my own eyes how the situation has developed since September and to talk to those who operate the facility in these unprecedented and very difficult conditions. I am still determined to continue doing everything in my power to help reduce the risk of a nuclear accident during the tragic war in Ukraine," Grossi said.

He noted that despite the presence of the IAEA at the Zaporizhzhia NPP for the past 7 months, the situation at the facility is still dangerous.

"The threats to nuclear safety are all too obvious, as the need to act now to prevent an accident with potential radiological consequences for the health and environment of people in Ukraine and beyond," he said.

In addition, Grossi said his trip also aims to ensure a regular rotation of IAEA experts to and from the site after the very difficult circumstances faced by experts during the previous rotation in February, which was delayed by almost a month.

It is indicated that this will be the second visit of Director General Grossi to the largest nuclear power plant in Europe - Zaporizhzhia NPP. This visit will be the first since the permanent presence of IAEA experts was established on September 1 last year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine's position regarding the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP does not change, negotiations are ongoing, but the Russians are still not constructive in the negotiations.

Meanwhile, at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, there is a significant increase in the shortage of skilled workers who can ensure the vital activity of the nuclear power plant.

On March 8, it was reported that the security situation around the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has worsened. In particular, hostilities have intensified near the nuclear power plant, and the number of Russian military has increased on it.