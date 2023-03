Today, March 26, Ukraine celebrates National Guard Day. The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi congratulated the National Guardsmen on their professional holiday.

The video greeting was published by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

"Dear brothers in arms! Honor, courage, the law are the concepts that unite all National Guardsmen. But you are not only law and order and security. Every day on the battlefield you perform feats, demonstrate that loyalty to the oath and the Ukrainian people - these are not just empty words. You show remarkable resilience and courage. At the cost of your own life, you fight for freedom for every Ukrainian. With the Armed Forces of Ukraine, from the first days of Russian aggression, you fight heroically on the most difficult areas of the front. Shoulder to shoulder. It is thanks to our unity and devotion to the Motherland - we are invincible. Happy National Guard Day! Glory to Ukraine!" Zaluzhnyi said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, over the past day, March 25, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled more than 85 enemy attacks in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Maryinka directions, and the defense of Bakhmut continues.