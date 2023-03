The aggressor state, the Russian Federation, keeps 2 submarine missile carriers in the Black Sea, which somewhat complicate the work of Ukrainian air defense. The maximum salvo can reach 8 Kalibr missiles.

Nataliya Humeniuk, head of the Joint Press Center of the Operational Command South, told about this.

"The enemy's naval group continues to spread out over the Black Sea in those areas that they consider quite safe for themselves, since, according to their calculations, our weapons cannot reach there. This is an attraction to the southeast of the Crimean Peninsula and in the direction of Novorossiysk. But from there missile carriers can launch missile strikes throughout the territory of Ukraine," she said.

Humeniuk noted that 13 enemy ships and support vessels of the Black Sea Fleet were on combat duty in the morning, including 2 submarine missile carriers. A total salvo of a maximum of 8 Kalibr missiles can be ready for launch.

"Underwater carriers and the launch of missiles from them make the work of our air defense a little more difficult, because it is quite difficult to detect launches from under water, but still not impossible. If an air alarm signal sounds when there are underwater missile carriers on duty, you have to act extremely quickly, because an explosion can happen very quickly," she said.

Humeniuk also commented on information about a possible shortage of missiles at the enemy.

"In an indirect way, a certain proof of this is that the surface missile carriers are brought to the base points, because before that, for a few days, as many as four of them were on duty there - two surface and two underwater. But our suspicions that the surface ships were not equipped were probably justified, because the cargo that was going through Dzhankoi did not arrive. And apparently they are now taken to base points, as they cannot be used," Humeniuk said.

At the same time, since missile carriers are still available, the aggressor state, the Russian Federation, continues to "play with muscles" and "play with nerves." She emphasized that the missile threat level is assessed as quite high.

"This allows us to assess the level of the missile threat as quite high, since, as a rule, the activity of enemy aircraft within a few hours and the interaction with naval missile carriers can indicate preparations for a missile attack. Currently, we do not observe the activity of enemy aircraft, but it can during the day to become more active. Although the weather conditions in Ukraine as a whole are not very conducive to this," Humeniuk said.

According to the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy ship group in the Black Sea has decreased to 10, but 2 missile carriers remain.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 24, in the Black Sea, the aggressor state, the Russian Federation, kept 13 ships, among which were 4 missile carriers, the total salvo of which could reach 24 missiles.

On March 20, it became known that a series of powerful explosions rang out in the temporarily occupied Dzhankoi, in Crimea annexed by the Russian Federation.

According to the statement of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, the explosions in Dzhankoi destroyed a railway warehouse that was transporting Kalibr cruise missiles.