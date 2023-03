Residents Of Berdiansk Forced To Get Passes To Move Through Occupied Territories Of Region - General Staff

The Russian occupiers are forcing the residents of the temporarily occupied Berdiansk of the Zaporizhzhia Region to obtain permits to move around the temporarily occupied territories of the region by April 1. This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

Thus, in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk of the Zaporizhzhia Region, the Russian occupying so-called "administration" issued an order to the local residents until April 1 to obtain passes from the town commandant's office to move around the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia Region. But under the condition of successful filtration procedure.

It is noted that passes will be issued separately for people and vehicles.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers recently forbade residents of the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia Region to leave their homes.

In addition, the occupiers conducted searches in villages near the temporarily occupied Berdiansk. They resorted to threats in the absence of a passport of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation, and also took away residents for refusing to receive one.