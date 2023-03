There Is No Indication That Russia Is Planning To Use Nuclear Weapons - Pentagon

After the aggressor state, the Russian Federation, announced that it would deploy tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus, the US Department of Defense said there was no indication that Russia was preparing to use nuclear weapons. Reuters writes about it.

In a written statement, the Pentagon's press service noted that they had seen the message about Russia's statement regarding the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of the Republic of Belarus and would continue to monitor the situation.

"We see no reason to adjust our own strategic nuclear posture, nor any indication that Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons. We remain committed to the collective defense of the NATO alliance," the US Department of Defense said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Moscow and Minsk agreed to deploy tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus.

According to Putin, the reason for such a step was the statement of Great Britain about the supply of ammunition with depleted uranium to Ukraine.

On February 28, it became known that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed a law according to which the Russian Federation will cease participation in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty.