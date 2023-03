Over the past day, March 25, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled more than 85 enemy attacks in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Maryinka directions, the defense of Bakhmut continues. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

During the day, the Russian occupying army carried out 34 air strikes and 4 missile strikes, carried out more than 70 attacks from MLRSes, in particular, on the civilian infrastructure of populated areas. There are wounded among the civilian population.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of the formation of offensive groups have been detected. During the past day, the enemy shelled the areas of settlements of Horodyshche, Chernihiv Region; Kharkivka, Novovasylivka, Ukrayinske and Bachivsk of the Sumy Region, as well as Chervona Zoria, Veterynarne, Strilecha, Krasne, Neskuchne, Vovchansk, Vilcha and Krasne Pershe of the Kharkiv Region.

In the Lyman direction, during the day, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensives near Synkivka, Kreminna, Bilohorivka, and Vyimka. Areas of Pishchane, Dvorichna, Kupyansk and Tabayivka settlements of the Kharkiv Region; Stelmakhivka, Makiyivka, Nevske, Dibrova and Bilohorivka of the Luhansk Region, as well as Vyimka and Vesele of the Donetsk region were affected by the fire.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy continues its assault on the town of Bakhmut, which is held by Ukrainian defenders, as well as in the areas of Bohdanivka and Predtechyne. It shelled the settlements of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Kostiantynivka, Pivnichne and New York of the Donetsk Region.

On the Avdiyivka and Maryinka directions, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the direction of Keramik, Avdiyivka, Tonenke, Sieverne, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Maryinka and Novomykhailivka settlements. Avdiyivka, Sieverne, Tonenke, Netaylove, Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, Paraskoviyivka and Prechystivka of the Donetsk Region were subjected to numerous enemy attacks.

The enemy continues to conduct defensive actions in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions. Shells the settlements of Olhivske, Malynivka, Novodanylivka, Orikhiv, Novoandriyivka and Stepove of the Zaporizhzhia Region and Kherson, Kozatske, Lvove, Ivanivka, Komysany and Kizomys of the Kherson region.

Aviation of the Defense Forces during the day made 11 strikes on areas where the invaders were concentrated. Also, our defenders shot down enemy UAVs of the Orlan-10 and Supercam types.

Units of missile troops and artillery, in their turn, hit 3 control points and 5 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment of the enemy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki plans to convince EU partners of the need for joint procurement of ammunition outside the EU, as Ukraine needs ammunition now, and there is not enough of it in Europe.

In addition, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi reported that the difficult situation in the Bakhmut direction "manages to be stabilized."